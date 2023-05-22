Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 90,645 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 743.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.27 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

