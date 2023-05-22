Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 130,503 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 130,503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

