Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Datadog by 3.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

