Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 41,533 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $19.01 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.