Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

