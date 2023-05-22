Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $81.30 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

