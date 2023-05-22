Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 81,990 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Flex stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.