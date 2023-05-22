Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 10,544 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Rollins by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

