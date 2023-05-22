Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.84 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

