Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

