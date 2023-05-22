Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.66, a PEG ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

