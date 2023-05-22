Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.91 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $177.76 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

