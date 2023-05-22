Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.03 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

