Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

