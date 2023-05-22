Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity

TopBuild Price Performance

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLD opened at $210.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $227.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.