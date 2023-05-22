Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 9.1 %

MEOAW opened at $0.06 on Monday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

