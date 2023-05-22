73,605 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,007. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

