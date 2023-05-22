Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAKR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 7.7 %

ATAKR opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.