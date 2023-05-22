International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Trading Down 0.6 %

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

IP opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.