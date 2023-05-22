Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

