Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

