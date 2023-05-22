Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

