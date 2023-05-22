Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 504.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $117.19 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

