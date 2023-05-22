Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.5 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.