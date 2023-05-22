7,963 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

