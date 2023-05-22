Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

