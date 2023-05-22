Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

