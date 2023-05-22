Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

