Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 25,012 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 461.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 328,196 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 305,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock worth $5,124,644. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.