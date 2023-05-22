Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

