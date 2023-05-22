Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

