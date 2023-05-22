Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 2,998 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $429.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day moving average is $430.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

