Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $4,562,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 1.0 %

Terex stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,638 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.