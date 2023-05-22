Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,149 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI opened at $217.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.