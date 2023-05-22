Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,188 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,531. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

