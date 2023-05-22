Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

