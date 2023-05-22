United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,496,000 after purchasing an additional 467,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $171.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

