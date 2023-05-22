Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

