Mizuho Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $124.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.