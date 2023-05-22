Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Co-Diagnostics Profile

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.37 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

