Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

