Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,159 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

LUV opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.