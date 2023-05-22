Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of HI opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

