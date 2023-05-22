FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FGEN. Cowen upped their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

FibroGen stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

