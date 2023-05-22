Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCTY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.44. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,828,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,963,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

