Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.43.

Five Below stock opened at $189.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

