Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
Parke Bancorp stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
- The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
- Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.