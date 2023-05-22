Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.