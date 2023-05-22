First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Trading Up 2.3 %

First Foundation stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

