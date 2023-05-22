Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Insider Activity at Financial Institutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

In related news, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 94,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

