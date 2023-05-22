First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $374,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

